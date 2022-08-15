AVID system now being used at Webb Elementary School

The teaching tool will be used at all grade levels at the school. So far, teachers and students are having no issues with the system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Web Elementary students are using the AVID systems this year. The teaching tool focuses on a number of areas including getting students more organized and involved in their school work.

They system is designed to boost the kids writing and reading skills. They also are taught how to debate and ask questions.

"It helps the kids to stay organized," said April Chapa, a fifth grade teacher at Webb Elementary School. "It helps them keep track of their own scores and see how they need to improve and where they need to improve. Really helps them focus on the problem areas and it helps us teachers as well."

Cynthia Narvaez, who is a fifth grader at Webb Elementary, said the system has already helped her in regards to her organization skills.

"It helps me keep track of what I'm doing, it just helps me organize all the different things I have," Narvaez said.

3NEWS was informed that the AVID program had only been used as an in-school academic support program for secondary students. Now, it's at Webb Elementary and will also hopefully pave the way for children to be prepared to be even more successful in their future studies.

