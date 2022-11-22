Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list

Residents who usually have their trash picked up on Thursdays will have to wait until Saturday this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday.

Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.

The city of Corpus Christi announced on Tuesday that Thursday pick-up will be collected on Saturday.

Trash pick-up isn't the only thing that will be affected around the holiday -- many of the city's offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, as well, including city hall, animal care services, libraries, local senior centers and municipal court.

If you want to get a work out before you pig out, the Lozano Golf Center and the Oso Golf Course will both be open from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, however, tee times won't be accepted after 10 a.m.

Both municipal tennis centers will be closed Thanksgiving, and will reopen Friday, as will the public pools.

The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve walking trails and playgrounds will be open Thursday, but the learning center will not. It reopens Monday.

City gymnasiums will be closed Thursday and Friday, as well as recreation centers and senior centers.

Animal Care Services will be closed Tursday and Friday, and will reopen Saturday.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will also be closed Thursday, but the transfer station will reopen from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the landfill will be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.