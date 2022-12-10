Do you travel often? Avoid the TSA hassle by getting Precheck status here in CC

Identogo is a national company with a location here that can help you see if you qualify to bypass airport check lines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of folks may not know they can go to a company in Corpus Christi to apply to be approved for the TSA Precheck Program.



Identogo is located in a shopping center on Greenwood near SPID.



Travelers can pay $85 to apply to breeze through those TSA check lines without having to take off your shoes and belt and take out your laptop computer for inspection.