Do you travel often? Avoid the TSA hassle by getting Precheck status here in CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of folks may not know they can go to a company in Corpus Christi to apply to be approved for the TSA Precheck Program.
Identogo is located in a shopping center on Greenwood near SPID.
Travelers can pay $85 to apply to breeze through those TSA check lines without having to take off your shoes and belt and take out your laptop computer for inspection.
"You can go in and get your fingerprints taken, check your birth certificate and some background information,” said Corpus Christi International Airport Aviation Director Tyler Miller. “They will submit that to the Department of Homeland Security on your behalf."
He said that within 5-7 days, the person will find out whether or not they qualify to be in the program.