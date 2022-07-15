Avoiding the hassle of getting the tassel: Weighing the cost of education against rising inflation

Tina Butler, Resource Director for Del Mar College's Continuing Education Program, said the college offers quicker options to students, for a fraction of the cost.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many graduates, leaving high school comes with some tough decisions regarding when and where to take that next step in their education.

It's no surprise to say that college tuition is a price that lingers on the minds of many, leaving students wondering what their next steps may be.

Kannon Hall, Coordinator for Coastal Compass, said that picking a career doesn't have to be an end all decision.

"So when looking into a different career or even a college major, the most important thing that I don't think students recognize is that there are opportunities to go out and test these careers," Hall said. "You don't have to jump into the deep end not knowing what your getting into."

Hall adds that there are multiple ways for students to get their feet wet in the industry they want to work in. Through social media, internships, and other forms of outreach, Hall said students can weigh their options before making a financial commitment.

"There are other opportunities to shadow, volunteer in organizations of course they tell you to reach out on LinkedIn and find somebody in the industry before you make that investment," Hall said.

If students value a more hands-on approach to their education, Tina Butler, Director of Resources for Del Mar College's Continuing Education Program, said the institution offers quicker options to students, for a fraction of the cost.

"Del Mar we offer several options of tuition free courses, or buy one get one free or you know various programs that we have available to the public," Butler said.

With college being a large monetary investment, Butler said that students should consult with their academic counselors before making any final decisions.

"But number one would be to talk to their counselors in the field that they are interested in, so they will know exactly what is expected of them and then ask if there is any alternative to what they are seeking," Butler said.

A factor Hall said can open multiple doors.

"The benefits of considering a trade is that you can take that opportunity and do what you want," Hall said. "Most often I like to tell individuals if you become a master plumber, a master electrician, you master HVAC or go into welding, you have the opportunity to be your own boss more than any other industry."

Due to an evolving job market, Hall said that having education alone wont be enough, with employers wanting extensive amounts of hands-on experience.

"Once upon a time there was security knowing that once we graduated there was that shiny job waiting for us on the other side of this graduation stage. Now we know that its more competitive and its there but its gonna take more time," Hall said.

Despite the challenges students may face in pursing higher education, Hall said that not taking a chance at all can be just as dangerous in the long run.

"Don't be afraid to try. The worst thing that can happen is that you find out that it’s not for you," Hall said. Even in this economy you're going to find skills and you're going to be able to pivot your position that can help you in the next stage of your life. So don't be afraid to go out there and give it a go."

