CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are all adjusting to the new ways of doing things to keep each other safe, especially women who are pregnant. Maria Barela is one of many expecting mothers out there who is trying to adjust to the new changes happening daily.

"It'll be hard but I just take it day by day and just hope it gets better by then," Maria said. "It does suck because I can't have those firsts anymore of being like a first-time pregnant mom, but it's fine. It's for everyone's health, it's for my baby's health."

She says she's had to miss out on enjoying some of the things she looked forward to like a baby shower, but she knows it's for the best.

"That's one thing that's hard is not having any family around to help me out," Maria said. "I can't have no one help me, I'm just gonna have to rely on Joel [husband] to be there for me for my postpartum recovery."

Right now, many hospitals are limiting visitors to one in the delivery room. Moms are also expected to have limited visitors after returning home. Even with precautions becoming more strict in the hospitals, Maria says she'll do what it takes to make sure her baby is safe.

"It's all be worth it in the end, when the baby comes healthy," she said.

