Formula shortages give parents scarce options to feed their babies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While supply shortages are still having an impact across the country, one item that plays a crucial role in the lives of mothers and their children has been especially hard to come by -- baby formula.

The company Abbott Nutrition recalled some of their products after contaminated formula was found not long ago. This impacted popular bands including Similac. Because of this, parents around the country and in the Coastal Bend have been left scrambling to find formula for their infants.

"Just praying that the next stop you make has the brand or kind that your, your child needs, because every baby's just so different," local mother Christina Jinsky said.

From aisle to aisle, Jinsky struggles to find food for her six-month-old who is transitioning to formula. She has visited stores all across the Coastal Bend and even tried checking online, all to no avail.

"It's just very bare shelves," Jinsky said.

Laurie Beck, Lactation Coordinator with Driscoll Children's Hospital, said making sure newborns receive proper nutrients is crucial to their early growth and development.

"Babies typically will feed at least a minimum eight, about eight feedings a day," Beck said. "So a typical newborn baby is going to feed every three hours, but we do have babies that feed maybe every two hours."

Beck adds that they receive calls from concerned mothers who are in need of formula, but can only provide those resources to patients.

"We all share that common feeling of fear, how are we going to feed our baby," Jinsky said.

With supply shortages in their current state, Jinsky feels that there is no end in sight.

"I've even seen moms in the local mom pages here in the Coastal Bend asking other moms to donate their breast milk," Jinsky said. "Just because they can't find the specific kind of formula that they need for their babies, who maybe have allergies or other things going on. So it's just certainly a fearful feeling all the time."

