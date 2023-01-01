Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for the baby.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household.

Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday

