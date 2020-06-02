CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The staff over at Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library are preparing for their 'I Love Baby Shark' event coming up this Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m.
Organizers say they will have snacks, games, arts-and-crafts, as well as a photo area for families to take a picture with the famous Baby Shark.
The fun starts on Saturday morning at Garcia Library, located at 5930 Brockhampton St.
This is a free event according to organizers, so plan on arriving early to beat the crowd.
Persons requiring accommodation should contact the library 48 hours in advance at 361-826-2364.
For more information on the, 'I Love Baby Shark' event, visit
the Garcia Public Library’s Facebook event page.
