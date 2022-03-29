Nueces County officials now in 'tug of war' with current employers of top chief M.E. prospect

Dr. Scott Luzi was set to become the next chief medical examiner. However, his employers in California caught wind of the job offer, which began a back-and-forth.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The search for a new chief medical examiner for Nueces County has commissioners wondering about who can provide the best offer.

Earlier this month, 3News reported that Dr. Scott Luzi was set to become the next chief medical examiner if he accepts the offer and also completes the necessary application requirements.

Luzi told City officials he will accept the position and may start as soon as May 3.

According to County Commissioner Brent Chesney, Luzi's employers in California caught wind of the offer and it has resulted in Nueces County competing for his services.

"These fine people will have a lot of leverage in the world in which they live right now," Chesney said. "And no one is abusing that. It just is what it is. They want him to stay in California so its going to be a little bit of a tug and a pull."

Chesney said that he's hoping the draw of the Coastal Bend will help in their efforts to keep Luzi's services.

"And I'm sure its all going to come down to the financial package and what he's able to do outside income and that kind of thing," Chesney said. "But we're still real hopeful because he told us straight up he wanted the job if we offered it."

Luzi is one of two candidates for the job, and Chesney said that the County hopes the other applicants will be considered for the role of deputy medical examiner.

