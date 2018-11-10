ARANSAS PASS, Texas (Kiii News) — It's been more than a year since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, and businesses are still working hard to recover. That's why the Coastal Bend United Chamber of Commerce is hosting the "Back to Business" Recover Concert.

There will be live music, vendors and a variety of food trucks at the event, which will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3, at the Community Park Festival Grounds in Aransas Pass, Texas. The event will also include a carnival that will be there Nov. 2-4.

Live music will include Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes, The Last Bandoleros, Derek Spence "A George Strait Tribute Band", Grupo Massore, Los Palominos, and La Mafia. Food Truck Alley will provide a variety of food trucks from around the area, as well as vendors. There will also be commemorative t-shirts for sale.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, Nov. 2

6 p.m.: Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes

8 p.m.: The Last Bandoleros

10 p.m.: Derek Spence "A George Strait Tribute Band"

Saturday, Nov. 3

6 p.m.: Grupo Massore

8 p.m.: Los Palominos

10 p.m.: La Mafia

The Community Park Festival Grounds are located at 200 E. Johnson Avenue in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII