Back to school shopping gets thrifty as local shops provide parents with affordable options

With back to school shopping becoming more expensive, visiting resale shops have become the norm for some families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's one of the most stressful times of the year for parents: last-minute back-to-school shopping time.

With most districts beginning the school year next week, some parents may be left trying to find affordable clothes for their students.

Director of Rising Tide Ministries Lisa Gerdes said this time of year is busy for the resale shop.

"We've had people shop all summer, gathering items for back to school," she said.

Gerdes said that with each school year, shopping is the first assignment.

"It's stressful for a parent,” she said. “You want to do the best for your kids, but you also have a budget."

Being a mother of four sons, she’s familiar with the stresses that come along with this time of year.

"When my boys were young, I would start before my boys let out. Going to resale shops and purchasing clothing for the next school year."

At Rising Tide Ministries Resale Shop you'll find deals for as low as $1.

“That's part of what drives us here,” she said. “Is that wanting to take that stress off of parents, but also help them to provide what their kids want."

Purple Door Resale Store Manager Christine Hoover says the shop is calm now but a few days ago, it was very busy.

“We've already had to restock our backpacks," she said.

Hoover is a mother of two sons and understands that no parent wants to send their child to school in worn-out clothing.

"Thanks to our donors we have a really good selection of clothes. Nothing is on the sales floor that looks 'too used' ; it's all in really good condition,” she said. “We take pride in what we put out to the community."

Some would say shopping at a thrift store comes with a stigma, but Hoover believes this time of year, it's worth the field trip.

"We have name brand purses we have name brand clothes with tags on it still. We have plenty of things to choose from. Nobody should be embarrassed at all to wear this stuff," she said.

Visit Purple Door Resale at 4202 South Alameda Street.

You can find Rising Tide Ministries Resale Shop at 9841 South Padre Island Drive.

