Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — That means you must be enrolled in Medicaid, is an American Indian, or Alaskan Native, or does not have health insurance. The health district is not accepting CHIPS at this time as you must go back to your doctor's office for immunizations.

The event is Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 1702 Horne rd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For any and all questions call 361-826-7206 to learn more.

Free Bluebell ice cream and popcorn will be provided for those immunized while supplies last.

