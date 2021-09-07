Wastewater systems slowly getting back to normal after several back ups in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite all of the wet weather this week, the wastewater systems across the Coastal Bend are beginning to get back to normal.
Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Port Aransas and Odem were dealing with overflowing manholes due to the excessive amounts of rain. That all caused concern over back ups with the sewer system.
We contacted officials in each of those cities earlier and have been told that as we continue to dry out, operations should be getting back to normal.
RELATED: 100,000 gallons of wastewater estimated to have overflowed in Hewit Dr. neighborhood, city leaders say a water boil is not needed
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.