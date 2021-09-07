Wastewater systems slowly getting back to normal after several back ups in the Coastal Bend

Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Port Aransas and Odem were dealing with overflowing manholes due to the excessive amounts of rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite all of the wet weather this week, the wastewater systems across the Coastal Bend are beginning to get back to normal.

Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Port Aransas and Odem were dealing with overflowing manholes due to the excessive amounts of rain. That all caused concern over back ups with the sewer system.

We contacted officials in each of those cities earlier and have been told that as we continue to dry out, operations should be getting back to normal.

