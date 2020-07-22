Backlog of pending felony, misdemeanor cases ready to be presented to a Grand Jury in Nueces County

This was all made possible during the work from home orders that allowed prosecutors time to review the more than 10,000 cases.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The backlog of pending cases at the Nueces County District Attorney's office have all been caught up and they're ready to be presented to the grand jury.

First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez and her team have been working long hours tackling a backlog of cases, both felonies and misdemeanors.

"When we took over in 2017, especially on misdemeanors, we were right up on statute of limitations cases, so it's been a very big work in progress over the last three years, but we've come a very long way," Michelle Putman Chief in-take Prosecutor said.

The hallways of the D.A.'s office are filled with cabinets and boxes containing files of cases that have been waiting for adjudication. This means they're to either be presented to a grand jury or dismissed.

"What our office did was, we took that extra time and decided to be extremely productive with it," Putman said. "We took that time to get through all of the backlogs in our office."

With the cases now ready, the next step is to select two new grand jury panels. However, in this age of COVID and social distancing, the grand jury will now convene in a much bigger court. The presiding judge of the courts brought in other judges to show how social distancing will be used once the panels are selected.

Teleconferencing throughout Texas is going to extend opportunities to individuals who'd rather get interviewed or go through the process via Zoom video chat.

Once the process of grand jury selection is complete, the process begins to decide whether a case is true billed or no-billed. Once that happens, it goes up to a court.

From that point, it could be a while before those cases are heard by a judge at the Nueces County Courthouse.

