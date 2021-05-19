Troubled spots in Corpus Christi known for flooding are on the city's radar

We talked with the Interim Police Chief David Blackmon about the areas the city is watching for problems.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the heavy rains Wednesday, the city has opened it's Emergency Operations Center. We talked with the Interim Police Chief David Blackmon about the areas the city is watching for problems.

"We're monitoring our problem areas along SPID, those areas that typically flood so if we do encounter a downpour rain we'll be ready to handle those areas," Blackmon said.

Blackmon added that the city is ready to barricade off any of the areas that are typically underwater in a day long rain. This includes intersections and neighborhoods where we've seen high water before.



"We'll make sure nobody gets stranded in the water and keep the public abreast of what's going on in the short term," Blackmon said.





Blackmon mentioned there are traditional trouble spots the city is keeping on its radar.



"On the long term, we're monitoring some of our problem areas like the Oso Creek and those areas that have a tendency to rise very quickly with a lot of rain and are very dangerous," Blackmon said.

The Chief said there are problem spots on the edge of the city as well they plan to watch. The city was getting reports of flooded underpasses around the major interchanges in Calallen and Robstown.



"Calallen did get quite a bit of rain," he said. "I know I got quite a bit of rain at my house this morning. So we did see some flooding out there."

But there is some positive news.



"It doesn't look like the Nueces River is going to be an issue for flooding so we will be monitoring that also," Blackmon said.





The Chief's best advice is to remember to not drive through water covered roadways.

