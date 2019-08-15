CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for answers after a gruesome discovery Thursday morning along a portion of I-37 in the Annaville area.

A construction crew was reportedly doing work in the area when they found the badly decomposed body of a man. Police are now investigating.

Police said the body was found just before 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of I-37 underneath an overpass. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said they are conducting an autopsy before they release the identity of the man.

