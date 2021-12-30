Bag of bones found in search for Lina, not related to little girl

Police Chief McManus emphasized that the bones are not related to Lina Khil.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, San Antonio Police Chief McManus announced the discovery of a bag of bones while searching in a field for missing three-year-old Lina Khil. McManus emphasized the bones are not related to the little girl.

McManus explained that a volunteer group found a bag of bones but it was not clear if the bones were from a human or animal.

He said the bones were 'very very old' and not related to Lina. No other information was provided.

"There's nothing on this scene related to missing Lina," McManus said.

The bones will be taken to the medical examiner's office for further evaluation, McManus said.