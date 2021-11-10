Bakery shop celebrates long standing in Coastal Bend community along with rich culture

Mayor of Corpus Christi, Paulette Guajardo said that she views the bakery as a symbol of Hispanic culture.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Bakery on South 19th Street and Coleman Avenue held a celebration today.

It was for the designation of a historical landmark that comes after review and approval by the Corpus Christi landmark commission and city council.

Originally, its name was Mexico City Bakery started by Antonio and Juanita Gomez in the 1940s. Their daughter and her husband would later change the name to City Bakery in 1958.

Elias Castillo III, great grandson of the original owners, sees the bakery as a legacy.

"What it does is it solidifies my grandparents as well as my great grandparents it solidifies their legacy," Castillo said.

Mayor of Corpus Christi Paulette Guajardo said that she views the bakery as a symbol of Hispanic culture.

"Right here in this wonderful building behind me, and we carry that tradition on. That is preserving our Hispanic culture,” Guajardo said.

The business has continued to operate through three generations. The bakery’s butter biscuits, pan dulce, and breakfast tacos have become staples in the community.

