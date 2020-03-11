Police called on armed man standing outside Colorado ballot box

The man, along with another man, were filming voters who were dropping off their ballots, the clerk and recorder's office said.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police were called after voters reported that two men, one of whom was armed, stood near a ballot box in Littleton and filmed voters who came to drop off their ballots, the Arapahoe County clerk and recorder's office said.

The men were at the dropbox at 5334 S Prince St., outside the Arapahoe County Government Administration Building, according to the clerk and recorder's office.

“We had some concerns from voters who felt unsafe and we had to involve law enforcement,” Peg Perl, Arapahoe County Elections Director told Colorado Public Radio. “They are now gone.”

Some county employees also reported seeing the men, the clerk and recorder's office said.

It's not clear if the men were cited or what their motive was for filming voters.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office said they are "aware of an issue at a ballot drop box in Littleton earlier today. The office has been in touch with local law enforcement and is investigating."

It is not legal to intimidate or harass voters. However, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Colorado is not one of the 10 states that outright bans weapons at polling places.