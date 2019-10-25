CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a mix-up that could significantly affect the Nueces County Emergency Service District Number Two. A tax increase that would help them, was missing from some voters ballots during early voting.

Voters in Flour Bluff and Padre Island have been asked whether they want to approve a 50 percent increase on property tax. This would cause it to rise from three cents per one hundred dollars valuation to four and a half cents.

The approval would have been determined by the November 5th Constitutional Election Ballot but, a problem was discovered early on. The ballots given to Island voters in precincts 18 and 40, did not have the item.

Fire Chief Dale Scott said on Tuesday they began getting calls from voters, asking where the ballot item was. After realizing a mistake was made, Scott said, he rushed to the courthouse. From there, it was determined that a third-party contractor did not mark the proper precincts when ballot paperwork was sent to the voter registration's office. For that reason, Scott said they deemed it necessary to cancel the ballot.

"I'm hoping the public understands it was just a human error, a human mistake was made, we got it stopped right away when we found out when we found out that the ballots weren't all exactly the same," he said.

Now, the item will be null and void from the ballots that have already been voted on. According to County Clerk Kara Sands it will not be tabulated during regular voting.

"The entity is responsible for providing that information to the voter registration. We just pull whatever they provided to the voter registrar's office," Sands said.

According to Chief Scott, the item will be back on the ballot in May 2020. He said to stay updated on their Facebook page to learn more about the ballot item.

