Explosion leaves at least 1 dead, 1 trapped, several injured in Pikesville, Md

Firefighters on the scene said three houses collapsed in the explosion.

PIKESVILLE, Md. — At least one person is dead, four are seriously injured, and one still trapped following a gas explosion Monday morning in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of an explosion in the 4200 blocks of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza in Pikesville, Maryland just before 10 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

Firefighters were on scene conducting rescue operations for several people trapped after at least three houses exploded and collapsed, according to firefighters.

Emergency crews described the scene as a "major incident." Baltimore City Fire officials are trying to rescue at least one more person and are searching through the rubble for any additional victims, according to WJZ.

Four patients in critical condition have been rescued and search and rescue operations were underway Monday.

Additional details were limited Monday morning as the situation continues to develop.

The deceased person has not yet been identified, but WJZ confirms it is a woman.

Baltimore County and Howard County fire crews are assisting Baltimore city fire with the search and rescue operation. Baltimore Gas & Electric is on the scene and the gas is being turned off in the immediate area, according to WJZ.

BGE crews are investigating what caused the explosion as the official cause is unknown at this time.

Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person.



One person has been pronounced dead on scene. @baltimoreoem & @MyBGE are on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/7tTyqOcMC3 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

Baltimore County firefighters are assisting Baltimore city fire on the scene.

Eyewitnesses told WJZ they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake.

“I heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I seen the debris and something’s gone, totally gone,” one woman told WJZ.

Nearby residents are all out of their homes, sitting in the shade, shaken by what they just experienced. Residents are wearing masks to protect others from COVID-19, trying to stay safe while helping their neighbors, according to WJZ.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked first responders and said state officials are monitoring the situation.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion. We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts, and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 10, 2020

The American Red Cross is on the scene to help with any displaced residents and to hand out water.