Bans on sale, use of aerial fireworks grow leading up to Fourth of July. Here's where your county stands.

Several counties have banned the sale and use of aerial fireworks due to extreme drought conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fourth of July is around the corner and Nueces County officials want to remind residents of the ban on the sale and use of aerial fireworks in the county.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales signed the emergency order on June 8 after a long period of dry conditions. Leaders said even if we get some rain before the Fourth of July, conditions will still be dangerously dry.

"Permissible fireworks," such as sparklers, will still be allowed in Nueces County.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking the citizens of Nueces County to please be aware of the emergency order... Posted by Nueces County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 25, 2022

Refugio County has also issued a ban on aerial fireworks.

Chief Ronnie Williams with the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department said that over the past year, service calls for his fire crews have risen by 28 percent.

With no relief in sight, Williams said that drought conditions are going to continue to keep the brushfire danger elevated, and fire crews busy.

"Aerial fireworks are just not a good thing right now. Unless you're a licensed pyro-technician that actually does fireworks displays over a body of water I don't recommend fireworks," Williams said. "Especially aerial fireworks, because you don't know where that's going to go. A puff of wind will take it over in a field full of grass, and somebody's house is in that field. Somebody is going to lose everything they have."

Other counties in the area with a ban on aerial firework sales and use are:

