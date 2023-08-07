The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra aims to make you 'Fall in Love' with its stripped-down take on Selena music

The Veterans Day show is meant to honor the men and women who served with an 'array of community performers.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you even wondered what Selena would sound like with if you swapped an accordion for a strings section?

The Corpus Christi Hooks and the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra are eager to show audiences when they host a performance of her music with singer Isabel Marie Sánchez starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Whataburger Field.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, will participate in the Veterans Day weekend show, along with Flour Bluff High School Junior ROTC, Tuloso-Midway High School Marching Band and the Corpus Christi ISD Youth Chorus, according to a Corpus Christi Hooks news release.

“The Corpus Christi Symphony is very excited to bring the Symphonic Music of Selena to the community and once again partner with the Hooks at Whataburger Field,” said CCSO Executive Director Robin Nutter.

Tickets will be available for public purchase beginning on Aug. 21. but will be open for CCSO and Corpus Christi Hooks season ticket holders starting Tuesday.

Ballpark gates will open at 6 p.m.

