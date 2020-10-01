CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has a 43-year-old male in custody after robbing the Kleberg Bank on Crosstown and Horne Drive.

A male suspect entered the bank with a gun and demanded money from the clerk at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to CCPD, there were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but thankfully there were no injuries.

The male suspect was caught a short time later on Roslyn Street with an undisclosed amount of money, along with the firearm used in the robbery.

CCPD credits great police work and communication in capturing the bank robber.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

