A man is still on the run this weekend, after robbing a credit union on Rodd Field Friday afternoon.

Corpus Christi Police released this is video of the suspect walking around the Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union close to 3:30 p.m. with a brown paper ban.

This is who police are looking for, he's described to be a six foot tall white man in his 60's, with white facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve button up shirt, jeans, brown cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat, he also wearing eye glasses with a black rim.

If you've seen anyone who fits this description or have any information on the case you're urged to call police at 361-886-2600.

