City of Corpus Christi is one step closer to banning smoking in area parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An effort brought about by a youth organization earlier this month has made its way to the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee; banning smoking in city parks.

That committee tells 3NEWS approval of a resolution is a three-step process. The first of which was completed at a recent parks and rec advisory meeting that reached a resolution in favor of banning smoking inside of city parks.

Kalynn Thompson is a parent who participated in the clean up efforts at city parks that the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation hosted. She said the amount of debris and cigarette butts she found at the park baffled her.

"Kids are very curious, and so my son, or anybody's kid could be playing in a park and become curious like 'oh what's that?' And that's maybe their first introduction to cigarettes, and that's a city park," Thompson said.

Christus Spohn Cardiologist Dr. Gregg Silverman warns damage to the lungs due to second-hand smoke is a concern. He adds this is a 'personal responsibility' issue.

“Don't leave your cigarette butts all over the place,” he said. “Certainly the city needs to do a better job of putting cans out or cigarette holders out, or something else to make it so you don't wanna smoke around other people. That's just kind of rude."

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Project Hope in Youth Programs suggested having canisters on the outskirts of parks so debris such as discarded cigarettes would be less likely found near playgrounds.