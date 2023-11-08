Banquete family faces increased hardship after losing home to fire

The fire burned 3 structures and comes just months after Brenda Gidrey's husband had to have his leg amputated.

Example video title will go here for this video

A family was left without a roof over their heads following a devastating trailer home fire in Banquete.

The fire spread to two other homes and also claimed the life of one of the family's pets. The tragedy is the latest hardship the family has had to endure this year.

The fire took place on Monday off FM 666 and Glenco Road.

Brenda Gidrey is still in disbelief as she can only look out at the burned shell of what was once her family's home of several years.

"Literally its all our life's work here," she said.

The fire quickly spread, managing to destroy the trailer next door they were fixing up to move into.

"I was at work, my daughter was at work, my husband was at therapy, wound care, I thank God he wasn't home, he wouldn't have been able to get out," she said.

Brenda said the fire couldn't have come at a worse time. Her husband Jeffery is currently undergoing treatment after having his leg amputated just a few months ago due to health issues.

"We lost everything, football pictures of my kids, everything is gone," Jeffery said.

Jeffrey said that he and his family are currently in the process of starting over, something that has been especially difficult for his daughter Vanessa Perez, who lost her pet pig.

Perez's RV was also heavily damaged in the fire. She along with her parents are currently leaning on her family for support. The family is staying with their son and daughter-in-law Aliyah Hernandez in Corpus Christi.

"They are a beautiful family, no one deserve to go through this, we've been letting them stay at our apartment for now," she said.

Despite losing almost everything, out of the rubble, Brenda was still able to find hope.

"I was blessed enough to still find my original wedding ring hanging on the wall," she said.

Brenda said that being able to recover her wedding ring was a sign that everything will be okay.

"We're going to come out strong no mater what," she said.

This weekend there will be a hamburger benefit to help the family raise money for their recovery. Its happening Sunday at 5433 South Staples starting at 11 a.m. There is also a GoFundMe.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!