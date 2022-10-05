Banquete High School senior pushes through tragedy, secures scholarship

Jacquelyn is set to graduate this year. The scholarship being a testament to her success despite a devastating chain of events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young woman from Banquete High School has turned tragedy into a triumph after her family lost everything in a recent house fire.

Her cap and gown were among the many items lost in the fire.

Jacquelyn Lerma was one of 11 students who were honored with a scholarship for their hard work during this year's Nueces County Junior Livestock show.

However, Jacquelyn's accomplishment doesn't come without a long road of hardships endured.

"It started in November. My grandma was diagnosed with cancer," said Jacquelyn.

Then in March the teen and her family lost everything when their house caught on fire. Among the items inside, her prom dress.

"I lost everything, but the good thing about that is that everything can be replaced and no one was hurt in the fire," said Jacquelyn. "You don't really know how many people have your back until something like this happens, and really shows how great of a community we have here."

On top of pushing through a major set back, Lerma also had to wrestle with loosing her cheer coach to cancer the next month.

Jacquelyn's mother, Pat Lerma has been by her daughter's side every step of the way. Giving Jacquelyn constant love and support that has helped her get to where she is today.

"I'm very proud of her and all her accomplishments," said Jacquelyn's mother.

Jacquelyn is set to graduate this year and has signed to cheer at Lady of the Lake University. The scholarship being a testament to her success, and hopefully an inspiration to others.

"Really just knowing tomorrow is another day, and that things could always get better, even if it seems like the worst. You are having a bad day, not a bad life," said Jacquelyn.

