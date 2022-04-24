Banquete ISD celebrates 150 years of education by giving back to the community

The beautification project was not only to celebrate 150 years, but to pave the way for future Bulldogs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Banquete ISD has been around for a while now, 150 years to be exact. That is why school officials came up with the best way to celebrate 150 years of education.

Vice Principal of Banquete Elementary Jesse Gonzalez told 3NEWS, "The number one thing that Dr. Johnson wanted to bring to Banquete, of all the celebrations, was a clean-up day. Like a beautification of Banquete ISD."

The goal is beautification one piece at a time. "Today was all about cleaning up along the highways, painting the welcome sign, and then cleaning up on all the campuses," said Banquete Superintendent Dr. Stacy Johnson.

Gonzalez said it was a little difficult finding the perfect day for the clean-up, "This is the only day we had available with everything we had going on Saturdays, with baseball tournaments and softball tournaments, so we had to make it Sunday and they showed up. It just shows that when we get all the minds and helping hands together, we can accomplish great things."

Banquete students takes pride in setting an example and accomplishing great things. Dr. Johnson said she asked students, "Hey, would you all like to come?" and without hesitation they answered, "Absolutely."

"I want the younger kids to be able to want to help their community also. No matter what day it is. I hope they're able to look up to me like I was able to look up to other kids when I was younger," said Senior Cheerleader Sam Hinojosa.

Sticking to the plan to beautify Banquete ISD, Dr. Johnson said there will certainly be more cleanups in the future.

