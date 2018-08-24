Banquete (KIII News) — Banquete Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Max Thompson is being considered for a high honor -- Superintendent of the Year: Region 2.

Thompson was met with a surprise Friday morning at Banquete Elementary School.

Students, faculty, and staff held posters and cheered on Thompson before he leaves to Austin for the weekend to be considered as one of the top five finalists.

Thompson credits his achievement to the students and staff whom he said help make Banquete a successful school district.

"I could see banners, and I was greatly touched. We strive for perfection in all that we try to do so its great day to be a bulldog," Thompson said.

Thompson has received a nomination by the school board for the second year.

© 2018 KIII