The superintendent of the Banquete Independent School District has been named Superintendent of the Year after his years of hard work and dedication.

Dr. Max Thompson has been an educator of over 30 years. He was appointed as superintendent back in 2014.

Members of the Banquete ISD school board said under Thompson's leadership the school and kids are excelling. They said his work has been integral at getting the district to work together for the best interest of the students.

"I'm very honored to receive this award. To be honored by the board," Thompson said. "That they see the traits in me that they would go through this amount of information gathering is truly humbling, so I'm very honored."

