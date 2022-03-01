Barbara Canales, Connie Scott to face off in November for Nueces County Judge

Both ran unopposed in their primary, meaning they will run against each other in the November election.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is Election Day in Texas!

The primary election is a time for parties to pick who they want to run in the General Election in November.

Current Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Republican challenger Connie Scott are running unopposed in the primary, meaning they will face each other in the November election.

According to her campaign website, Canales served as the Nueces County appointee to the Port of Corpus Christi Commission for three terms. She was an officer of the Port Commission when she resigned from that position after taking office as Nueces County Judge on January 1, 2019.

