Tuesday was the culmination of 10 days of celebrations for Juneteenth.

Despite the rain, people in Corpus Christi honored it with the Spirit of Emancipation with a barbecue.

You might remember, Tuesday honored the day when slaves in Texas finally found out, two years after the fact, that they had been freed.

The founder of Dudley Products, a company that specializes in beauty products and services, Dr. Eunice Dudley, was the key-note speaker.

The chair for the Junteenth Coalition, Hannah Carter, said it is another year that reminds African Americans of how far they have come.

"It makes me feel really great to know the things we are doing and how we've been able to go into many diverse areas and enmass those areas and actually conquer them with little to nothing,” Carter said.

Carter added that education is key to continuing that legacy.

