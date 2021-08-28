Barbecue fundraiser was held to help CCPD officer who was injured earlier this month.

Family, friends, and community members showed up to the fundraising event to show their support to the family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barbeque fundraising event was held yesterday to honor Corpus Christi Officer Manuel Dominguez, who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month.

On Aug. 4 while responding to a disturbance call, Dominguez was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Weber.

Those close to Dominguez said he is still trying to recover.

"He's healing, he's probably going to have a few more surgeries that are going to happen, but never the less he's in good spirits and joking around again," said Corpus Christi Police Officer James Morales Sr.