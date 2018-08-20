Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Boys living at the Salvation Army shelter are going back to school with a new 'do thanks to a Corpus Christi barber shop.

Barbers at Platinum Cuts provided kids with free haircuts Monday. Six boys in all were able to pick out their favorite cut so they can go back to school in style.

Organizers of the event said the haircuts are all about sending kids back to school with confidence.

"We feel that it's important for them to have that confidence, and not only the school supplies but the haircuts and of course the back-to-school shopping, but it's important for them to get back to school with the confidence ready to go and ready to learn," Monica Salazar said.

Organizers said they hope to be able to partner with other non-profits serving kids in the Coastal Bend to get them back to school ready every year.

