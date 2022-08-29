Barge breaks loose from Bob Hall Pier

The director of Nueces County Coastal Parks said the barge poses no safety or environmental threat and they should be able to get it back in place when tides rise.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore.

The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.

"The barge is not posing any problem to anybody, no safety, no environmental issues, no nothing," Cross said. "Its just an open barge with some stuff on top of it. I watched it very closely. It's not listing, which is good. It's just there."

Cross said that once the tide rises, the contractor should be able to tug the barge back to the pier.

More from 3NEWS on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.