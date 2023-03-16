Barge removal process gets closer to completion

Contractors are set to complete the pulling today, what will come next is cutting the barge into pieces, and extracting those pieces on a truck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have visit the south jetty of the Packery Channel -- then you may be surprised to see that the barge is still out on the shore.

As 3NEWS has reported this week, the weather has been a large obstacle along with high tides. By Spring Break, the city was hoping contractors would have gotten the barge out of the water and off the shore.

3NEWS spoke with the Corpus Christi District 4 Councilman Dan Suckley who said back in February, the city turned up the heat with the original contractors.

As of Wednesday, Suckley said contractors ended up being 150 feet short of where they wanted the barge to end up. There were a number of issues that arose, like the pulling machine and the high tides.

"There were some things that they were not completely aware of when they were able to gain access to the inside of the barge. All that sand was in there that accumulated over the last four months. Then they had to figure out how to get rid of the sand. And so it's just kind of been just one thing after another," Suckley said.

Contractors are set to complete the pulling Thursday, what will come next is cutting the barge into pieces, and extracting those pieces on a truck.

"And then they're hoping by late tomorrow or Saturday to have the south jetty reopened again," Suckley said.

The councilmember along with many residents are hoping by this weekend, contractors will be able to put the barge behind us.

