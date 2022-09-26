x
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

The Coast Guard said tugboats will to try and move the barge away from the jetty.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties.

The Coast Guard said tugboats will try and move the barge away from the jetty soon.

The City of Corpus Christi recently issued an advisory to warn the public of dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Some of the threats to coastal waters include high rip-current risk, rough waves, and coastal flooding. During high tide, visitors can expect to see water up to the dunes in spots. 

