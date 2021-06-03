Barton Springs Pool reopening Friday after flooding-related closure

The popular pool was temporarily closed last week for cleanup due to flooding.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) announced Wednesday that Barton Springs Pool, located at 2131 William Barton Drive, will reopen Friday.

The pool was temporarily closed last week due to flooding. The City said it would continue to closely monitor the flood conditions and update the public when Barton Springs Pool would reopen.

On Wednesday, PARD said the pool would reopen on Friday, June 11, after cleanup from the flooding. The pool will also be offering expanded reservations this month thanks to the hiring and training of additional lifeguards.

However, due to a lifeguard shortage caused by a year-long hiring freeze and disruption to training, the City said pools will continue to operate with modified hours and capacity. The Aquatics Division plans to discontinue reservations and will begin accepting in-person sales again by the end of the month.

Barton Springs Pool will:

💦Re-open on Friday 6/11 after cleanup from the flooding that took place last week

💦Offer expanded reservations in June

💦Return to in-person sales by the end of June

Lifeguards needed:

— Austin Parks & Rec (@AustinCityParks) June 9, 2021

Deep Eddy Pool, located at 401 Deep Eddy Ave., had expanded its hours while Barton Springs Pool was closed but will return to its regular modified hours on Saturday, June 12.

For more information about Barton Springs Pool, call 512-974-6300 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools. To apply to become a lifeguard, click here.

Barton Springs Pool's modified hours are:

Daily: 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. free swim at your own risk (no reservation required)

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. guarded swim (reservations required until the end of June)

Deep Eddy Pool's modified hours are:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to noon lap swim only (shallow side closed)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays: noon to 7 p.m. recreation swim (minimum of two lap lanes available)

Closed Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays