CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman picked up a camera one day and discovered a hidden talent.

In 2005 Tammy Tucker picked up a camera and went to a Corpus Christi Hooks game.

"Didn't know anything about baseball and then the first time I went to the game, I just fell in love with it immediately the ballpark is fabulous, and the people that work there," Tucker said.

It didn't take long before Tucker let baseball take control, and now, she sees life through a camera lens.

"Just a little point and shoot camera and just started out having fun just taking them from the seats just to see what it was like, and then I had too much fun and got carried away," Tucker said.

According to Tucker, in 2015, during a game, a spokesperson for Minor League Baseball was looking for a 'Super Fan' to talk to.

"He wants to talk to one of the big fans, so they told him to come to talk to me," Tucker said.

Tucker had the chance to show MiLB her work, and after talking, they threw her a curveball. MiLB asked if Tucker wanted to shoot the All-Star game.

"I was not even thinking about doing that stuff, so I had to learn on the job, I guess you can say, ask a lot of questions," Tucker said.

Ever since the interview, Tucker gets access and credentials to all minor league baseball parks.

"Each player has their folder, and I just move them into their folder, and at the end of the year, I burn into a CD all of their photos," Tucker said.

What started as a fun hobby quickly turned into a passion, and it's not just the players who like checking out her work.

"I know their moms do because I hear from them," Tucker said.

Big-time players such as Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Alex Bregman all once wore a Hooks jersey-- Tucker was there for all of it.

"It's like watching your kids grow up. You feel so happy for them like they're getting their shot. You want the best for them," Tucker said.

