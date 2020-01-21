CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend teen who took his own life is being honored by his mother through a drive to raise awareness on teen suicide.

Christine Martinez said her son Cristian loved playing basketball.

"He enjoyed playing the game, shooting 3's. I would always say he was Three-Point Master," Martinez said.

Tuesday will mark 15 months since Cristian's life came to a tragic end at the young age of just 14. The Veterans Memorial High School student took his own life.

"We struggle and try to find a balance," Martinez said. "That can sometimes be challenging."

A challenge that led them Cristian's family to turn their tragedy into a way to help others. They call it "Cris' Hope for a Better Tomorrow."

"One of the things we as his parents wanted to do was to continue doing what he loved in the way of basketball," Martinez said.

His family will be holding a donation drive this coming Sunday asking folks to donate new basketballs that will be given to local sports organizations, and in turn benefit countless children.

"To help those organizations, learning their skills and help them become successful by giving them the skills," Martinez said.

It's not the only way they choose to remember him. This past September more than 300 people walked for Cristian to raise money for scholarships and raise awareness about what some call an epidemic, especially among youth.

"Not only walked for Cristian, but for the others that we have lost to this silent killer," Martinez said.

If you would like to help with the family's latest effort to give back, the basketball drive will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Sokol Hall on Kostoryz.

We want to share some more local resources available for you or anyone you know who may be contemplating suicide:

Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County: 1-888-767-4493

Coastal Plains Community Center: 1-800-841-6467

Bayview Behavioral Hospital: 361-986-2800

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

