Bigger than a game: Basketball teams come together in remembrance of student athlete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's basketball game in Sinton between the Sinton Lady Pirates and Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats, there was a special moment shared between the two teams.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD coach, Tim Stowe, shared the image of the teams coming together in a Facebook post, describing it as "a chilling and humbling moment," as they honored one of their own.

According to the Facebook post, Stowe wrote that the Lady Pirates' coach, Kaitlin Zarosky Laudig, led her team in honoring Skidmore-Tynan student, Kacy Rivers, by taking a knee and tying blue ribbons to their laces.

According to the district's social media page, Kacy had passed away in July and was described as a "friend to everyone she met."

A moment that serves as a reminder: it's bigger than a sport, score or game, and a testament to how South Texans truly care for one another.

Stowe went on to write in the post, "Let it be a reminder to us, to be there for others when they go through their valleys. Thank you Lord for the lessons you taught us today through the Sinton girls and their staff."

