CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — For two years in a row, the Corpus Christi Rimz, a wheelchair basketball team, has made great strides in the realm of sports for people who are disabled.

What started as a small team of men in wheelchairs with a love for the game, has grown into something much bigger. Now the team has several members and they're looking to expand to other wheelchair-inclusive sports.

Two years ago, the Rimz started the Bayfront Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. The event allows other wheelchair basketball teams from Texas cities such as Houston and Austin.

The tournament started on Saturday at the YWCA and lasts through Sunday, January 6th. The teams may be going head-to-head on the court but when the whistle blows and the games are over, they all bond over their drive to defy the odds and participate in sports.

On Saturday, January 5th, the event ends at 1:30 PM. The tournament will continue at 4601 Corona Drive, the YWCA from 12 PM to 3 PM on Sunday January 6th.

