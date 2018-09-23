CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — In an effort to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research, two high school students are doing everything they can to help.

Trevor Allison and Robbie Hilliard through Ray High School's DoThatOneThing! Council organized a special basketball tournament Saturday to benefit the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation.

The tournament consisted of free throw and three-point contests, food, prizes and so much more.

Organizers say they were happy with the huge turnout and thanked everyone who joined or donated money.

They also say they surpassed their goal and all the money made is going to the Texas Children's Hospital to help fight kid cancer.

This is just one of many events that are being put on since September is Kid Cancer Awareness Month.

