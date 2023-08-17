Batterson, the last known local Pearl Harbor survivor, honored during Thursday's State of the City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A short video highlighting our military's impact on our community and economy also was shown during Thursday’s State of the City address, including an interview with the last known Pearl Harbor survivor in the Coastal Bend, Bob Batterson.
The retired US Navy captain died Aug. 11. He was 102.
Guajardo said knowing him was a great honor, and paid tribute to him and his accomplishments.
"His last interview was in service to our city,” she said. “We will remember Bob touching so many lives here in Corpus Christi and around the world. So on behalf of the people of Corpus Christi, we want to say ‘Thank you’ to Bob Batterson."
Funeral arrangements are close to be finalized -- we'll have that information available when it's shared with us.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Bishop High School assistant coach killed in car crash
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.