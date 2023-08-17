Batterson, the last known local Pearl Harbor survivor, honored during Thursday's State of the City

The Corpus Christi mayor said an interview shown during the address was the last he ever gave, and she was honored that it was in service of the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A short video highlighting our military's impact on our community and economy also was shown during Thursday’s State of the City address, including an interview with the last known Pearl Harbor survivor in the Coastal Bend, Bob Batterson.

The retired US Navy captain died Aug. 11. He was 102.



Guajardo said knowing him was a great honor, and paid tribute to him and his accomplishments.

"His last interview was in service to our city,” she said. “We will remember Bob touching so many lives here in Corpus Christi and around the world. So on behalf of the people of Corpus Christi, we want to say ‘Thank you’ to Bob Batterson."

Funeral arrangements are close to be finalized -- we'll have that information available when it's shared with us.

