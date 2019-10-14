CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears the fight is still not over between Coastal Bend leaders and the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

A news conference was held Monday as the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and other area Chambers announced that TWIA plans to raise their rates once again.

It was last year when TWIA proposed increasing the rate by 10-percent, but that proposal was denied by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who argued that Texans along the coast were still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

In August, the TWIA board was unable to get enough votes to secure a rate hike, but now TWIA is planning a teleconference to discuss whether or not to recommend a new rate hike to the board.

"We have fought these issues for years and years and years, and unfortunately, I think we're going to have to fight them for a long time to come," Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said. "It looks like they've already made their decision. What's happened between August and October? Nothing. The rate should be zero. Shouldn't change."

TWIA released the following statement Monday: "TWIA understands the importance of the issue of rates for our coastal communities, policyholders, and other stakeholders, along with making sure we have the financial capacity to be there for our policyholders when they need us most. TWIA has actively sought public input on our rate adequacy analysis since it was posted on July 22. We have received hundreds of additional comments from interested stakeholders by e-mail since the meeting of the Actuarial & Underwriting Committee was announced on October 4. We will be sharing this feedback with members of the Committee today. The meeting on Thursday is an opportunity for the Committee to evaluate TWIA's rate adequacy analysis and make a recommendation to the TWIA Board of Directors. The Committee is advisory only and will accept comment from any members of the public who wish to attend the meeting at our office in Austin on October 17."

