CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attorney's for the City of Port Aransas and the Port of Corpus Christi were in court Tuesday to continue their battle over an injunction filed by the port.

At issue in the court was the port's plan to build an oil terminal on Harbor Island, which is a place where huge supertankers would be loaded and offloaded.

The problem faced would all be happening within viewing distance from Port Aransas. Corpus Christi recently approved a 60-day moratorium on all Harbor Island development, and the Port Aransas filed the injunction to lift the moratorium.

"That they and we will follow the law, and I said that's all we're asking them to do. They're our neighbor, and we will continue to work with the City of Port Aransas, such that whatever is built on Harbor Island. Adverse environmental or economic impact," said Charlie Zahn, Port Commission Chairman.

The City of Port Aransas asked the judge for more time to respond to the injunction, and the judge agreed.

Aa new hearing is tentatively set for Dec. 20.