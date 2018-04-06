A naval battle that proved decisive and actually helped turn the tide against Japan in WWII was commemorated onboard the U.S.S. Lexington Monday morning.

The Battle of Midway took place just six months after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and one month after the Battle of the Coral Sea.

Volunteers with the U.S.S. Lexington took part in a ceremony Monday with the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi. A Pearl Harbor survivor was in attendance.

"The Japanese had made a major, major error," Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Patterson said. "They failed to send in a third strike to take out Pearl Harbor, because if they had, we would have lost. We would have lost the Battle of Midway."

The Battle of Midway went on from June 4-7, 1942. Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Admiral James Bynum was the keynote speaker.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII