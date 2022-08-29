Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston

Battleship Texas will head to Galveston for repairs to the ship's hull on Wednesday before dawn. It should arrive in Galveston by mid-afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground.

The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars will be headed to Galveston on Wednesday for $35 million in repairs.

In 2019, state lawmakers approved the repairs, but with the condition it finds a new home once repairs are complete.

“Historically, the number of paid visitors that you need in order for the ship to be successful, the park has never really generated, not even close. Over the ... especially recent years, we look probably 80, 90,000 paid visitors a year, and we need to be 250,000 if this thing’s gonna cash flow," said Bruce Bramlett, the executive director with Battleship Texas Foundation.

Where it’ll end up permanently is still undecided.

The USS Texas hasn't been moved since 1988 when it also underwent repairs in Galveston.

Why does Battleship Texas need repairs now?

Officials said decades of exposure to salt, foam and silt caused leaking in the hull of the 110-year-old ship.

Repairs to the ship's hull are expected to take between 12 to 14 months.

When will Battleship Texas be moved?

Tugboats are planning to pull the ship from the San Jacinto battleground site in La Porte before dawn Wednesday. It's set to arrive at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard in Galveston by mid-afternoon the same day.

A crew spent Monday making last-minute preps to move the ship, including loading generators to make the move as smooth and safe as possible.

During the move Wednesday, water traffic will be restricted in the Houston Ship Channel.

Moving day schedule:

5:30 a.m.: Final mooring disconnect

6 a.m.: Initial pull from slip

6:30- 7 a.m.: Swing bow to port

7 a.m.: Make up lead bow tug

7:30 a.m.: Make up assist tugs on stern quarters

8 a.m.: Underway down Houston Ship Channel

10:30 a.m.: Release assist tugs Morgan Point

2:30 p.m.: Hou-Gal Tex pilot change at Buoy 25/26 and make up with assist tugs

3 p.m.: Turn into Galveston harbor

4 p.m.: Arrive at dry dock/lay berth

Best places to watch Battleship Texas' journey to Galveston

There are several locations you can watch the ship in motion, including:

Bayland Island

Texas City Dike

Pier 21

Seawolf Park

Will there be other opportunities to see Battleship Texas' journey?

Battleship Texas Foundation will stream the departure, for free, on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.