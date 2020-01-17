CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bay Education Center in Rockport has welcomed back their attraction Science On a Sphere.

Science On a Sphere is a spherical display system created by NOAA to illustrate Earth science concepts.

Science On a Sphere comes back after Hurricane Harvey hit the center in 2017.

"I was worried about not having a home and an island to come back to. Professionally, I was really worried about what we would do with our programming, how we would offer it to our audiences who are still in need of education," education coordinator Kristin Evans said. "The week after the storm was real. It was challenging. It was a challenging time."

After Hurricane Harvey hit the center, it left mold and water damage with repairs drastically in needed.

The City of Rockport and the Aransas County Navigation District Commissioners didn't hesitate when they were asked for a helping hand.

"Hey, we need your help. Can we come to your place and teach and provide programming along with you? Do you have extra staff that we can rely on," Evans said. "Their answer was, of course! "Like you don't even need to ask."

Harvey didn't discourage Evans, but instead, she saw a silver lining.

"Gave us a sense of relief and a sense of opportunity to say 'you know what? We can do this. This is achievable," Evans said.

Hurricane Harvey caused over $500,000 worth of damages

The Bay Education Center is now open and ready for the community.

"Serving our schools and our students and our teachers, our families, our adult communities, and anybody and everybody that is of this community because we're back and we're excited," Evans said.

